5 months ago
U.S. House Republicans consider reviving healthcare push -lawmaker
#U.S. Legal News
March 28, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. House Republicans consider reviving healthcare push -lawmaker

Richard Cowan

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are considering a renewed push to pass legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare sometime in the next month, lawmakers and aides said on Tuesday after the collapse of the effort last week.

U.S. Representative Dave Brat, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus that blocked the White House-backed bill, came out of a closed-door meeting of Republicans saying they were looking at ways to try passing legislation again. Congressional aides and other lawmakers confirmed the move.

