5 months ago
U.S. House Republicans unveil bill to repeal Obamacare
March 6, 2017 / 11:14 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. House Republicans unveil bill to repeal Obamacare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled legislation on Monday to repeal the central tenets of the Obamacare healthcare law, including its expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor and a cap on federal funding for Medicaid going forward.

Congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump have repeatedly promised to repeal and replace former Democratic President Barack Obama's signature domestic policy achievement known as the 2010 Affordable Care Act. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

