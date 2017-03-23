FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Number of uninsured unchanged in revised U.S. health bill -CBO
March 23, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 5 months ago

Number of uninsured unchanged in revised U.S. health bill -CBO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - A revised Republican bill to dismantle Obamacare moving through the U.S. House of Representatives would lead to the same number of Americans losing health insurance as under the initial plan, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday.

The CBO said the revised bill would raise the number of uninsured in 2026 by 24 million, compared to current law. In an analysis of the initial bill, it had also said 24 million more Americans would end up uninsured. (bit.ly/2mVMHA9) (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

