WASHINGTON Republicans considering whether or
not to back U.S. President Donald Trump's healthcare reforms in
a crucial House of Representatives vote this week face a painful
choice.
If they vote against, they could face the wrath of a
vengeful and combative president. If they vote for it, they risk
retribution from the billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch
and other powerful right-wing players whose money can be pivotal
in re-election races.
As Trump faces the most formidable, high-stakes negotiation
of his presidency, the fierce battle in the U.S. Congress over
his plan to replace Obamacare is a test of whether Republicans
will trust him with their political futures at the risk of
alienating deep-pocketed conservative advocacy groups.
As Trump and leaders in the House round up support for the
bill ahead of a planned Thursday vote, some groups are
threatening to retaliate against those who do support it,
including the Club for Growth, the Heritage Foundation's
political arm, and Americans for Prosperity, which is part of
the expansive political pressure network established by the Koch
brothers.
All three groups are “keying” the vote, which means it will
be a factor in determining whether the groups deem a lawmaker to
be sufficiently conservative. That opens up the possibility that
some Republicans who vote in favor of the bill could face a
primary challenge in next year’s congressional elections and may
not be able to count on help from the Kochs and others.
Trump himself warned House Republicans in a meeting on
Tuesday that their seats will be at risk next year if they do
not support his healthcare bill, which would modify but not
eliminate Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act,
Democratic former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare
legislation passed in 2010.
“He warned us that there are consequences if we don’t come
together for us as a party and also for individuals,”
Representative Richard Hudson of North Carolina said after the
meeting. “He wasn’t threatening in any way. He was just giving
us a pretty clear warning.”
Trump also told Representative Mark Meadows of North
Carolina, an outspoken critic of the bill, that he was "coming
after" him, according to people in the meeting. Meadows later
said the president was joking.
'OUTSIDER' JOINS ESTABLISHMENT
Some Conservatives believe the bill does not go far enough
in dismantling Obamacare and have not been satisfied by the
White House’s attempts to mollify them. NBC News reported on
Tuesday that 26 House Republicans oppose the bill, which would
leave House Speaker Paul Ryan short of the 216 votes he needs.
No Democrat is expected to support the bill.
The conflict has created an odd dynamic: Trump, who ran as
an “outsider” candidate siding with the Republican political
establishment against the hard-line conservatives who were some
of his most ardent supporters.
At the same time, Trump has never been a favorite of
libertarian conservatives such as the Kochs, or of groups such
as the Club for Growth, because, among other things, he has
never taken a strong stand on reining in federal spending. They
opposed him during the Republican presidential campaign.
For them, the healthcare vote is a test of their continued
relevance in a party seized by Trump.
The Koch network spent an estimated $250 million on last
year’s election. The Koch-run Americans for Prosperity, which
has chapters in more than 30 states and boasts that it can
deploy 3.2 million citizen activists, spent almost $14 million
on the 2016 elections, according to federal records. Freedom
Partners, another Koch entity which largely targeted Democrats
with attack ads, spent $30 million.
Tim Phillips, president of Americans for Prosperity, would
not say directly that Republicans who support the bill will face
consequences next year, but noted, “Members of Congress know how
serious we take a vote like this.”
James Davis, a spokesman for Freedom Partners, said “network
organizations will stand with principled lawmakers who will
oppose the House healthcare proposal.”
Davis said the Koch network would spend between $300 million
and $400 million ahead of the 2018 elections.
KOCH INFLUENCE
Last year, Americans for Prosperity and the Club for Growth
targeted an incumbent House Republican, then-Representative
Renee Ellmers of North Carolina, for being too close with House
leadership and not holding the line on government spending.
Ellmers lost in a primary fight.
House Republicans have been nervous about primary challenges
since 2014 when Eric Cantor, then the majority leader, lost to a
little-known conservative named David Brat.
Phillips said his organization last year was instrumental in
getting Republican incumbents Senators Rob Portman of Ohio and
Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania re-elected. The two leading Koch
groups sat out then-Senator Kelly Ayotte’s tight race in New
Hampshire. Ayotte lost by 0.1 percent of the vote.
“Groups such as the Kochs have been an important part of a
coalition of outside Republican money,” said Nathan Gonzales, a
congressional political analyst in Washington. “If that
coalition falters, that could contribute to Democratic gains.”
But several lawmakers interviewed by Reuters were dismissive
of the opposition by conservative groups.
“For me, this healthcare bill is an absolute no-brainer,”
said Representative Devin Nunes of California, a close Trump
ally. “Any conservative group who opposes it, I don’t even
understand how they can categorize themselves as being a
conservative group.”
The bill’s supporters have argued that voters are more
likely to punish Republicans who do not act to replace Obamacare
when given the chance. “If it fails there are going to be a lot
of people who are looking for work in 2018,” said Representative
Mike Conaway of Texas.
The political implications of the bill, though, remain
largely unclear.
Even if it passes the House, the bill faces a difficult path
in the Senate, where several conservatives have declared their
opposition. Veteran House members recall in 2009, when
then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi forced a vote on a bill that would cap
carbon emissions. The bill did not pass the Senate, and many
Democrats from coal states lost their seats in the 2010
elections for their votes.