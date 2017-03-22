U.S. House Appropriations chairman opposes healthcare bill
WASHINGTON The Republican chairman of the House Appropriations Committee said on Friday he could not support the healthcare bill, a major blow to Republican efforts to pass the legislation.
U.S. Representative Mark Meadows, who leads the group of conservative lawmakers, said that Vice President Mike Pence discussed "a couple of options" to win votes from caucus members and that he hoped Republicans could reach a consensus on the proposed legislation to rollback Obamacare.
WASHINGTON The Republican chairman of the House Appropriations Committee said on Friday he could not support the healthcare bill, a major blow to Republican efforts to pass the legislation.
Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday it would invest $850 million in its U.S. operations this year, and the drugmaker signaled it would be willing to spend more if the Trump administration were to overhaul tax laws.