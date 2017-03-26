FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
U.S. Republican Meadows says not given up on healthcare overhaul
March 26, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. Republican Meadows says not given up on healthcare overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said on Sunday that he had not given up on reviving a Republican plan to repeal Obamacare before moving on to tax reform.

"I fully expect that what we're going to see is not only a real tax reform but other measures that come along. And I still believe that there is a good chance, if moderates and conservatives can come together, that we repeal and replace Obamacare, bring premiums down, cover more people," Meadows said in an interview on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

