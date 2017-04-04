Key House Republican expects to see revised healthcare plan within 24 hours

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - The leader of a group of U.S. House Republican conservatives said on Monday he expects to see text of a revamped bill to repeal and replace Obamacare within 24 hours.

"We're waiting to see what the legislative text actually outlines but we remain open minded and willing to look at the details of the plan," Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the House of Representatives Freedom Caucus, told reporters after a meeting of the group, which helped kill a White House-backed plan last month.

"We're hopeful that we'll get the legislative text within the next 24 hours." (Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)