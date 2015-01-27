FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana agrees to expand Medicaid under Obamacare
January 27, 2015

Indiana agrees to expand Medicaid under Obamacare

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Indiana on Tuesday became the 28th U.S. state to agree to expand the Medicaid program for the poor under President Barack Obama’s healthcare reform law, a move that will extend health coverage to 350,000 low-income state residents, the administration said.

The agreement, which includes premium and cost-sharing charges for beneficiaries through two Healthy Indiana Plan benefit packages, calls for coverage to begin on Feb. 1 for eligible individuals, according to a statement by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

HHS said the federal government will pay for 100 percent of the expansion through 2016 and no less than 90 percent thereafter. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bill Trott)

