8 months ago
Pence: Obamacare replacement to come together in weeks, months ahead
January 4, 2017 / 7:39 PM / 8 months ago

Pence: Obamacare replacement to come together in weeks, months ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on Wednesday the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act will evolve in the months ahead, seeking to deflect criticism by Democrats over dismantling the health care program without an alternate plan.

"The architecture of the replacement of Obamacare will come together, as it should, through the legislative process in the weeks and months ahead," Pence said at a brief news conference after meetings with Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

