5 months ago
U.S. health secretary: House health bill is just first step
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. health secretary: House health bill is just first step

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - House Republicans' plan to repeal and replace Obamacare is the first step of the Trump administration's effort to revamp the nation's health care system, U.S. Health Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday.

Price, in a letter to the chairmen of two key House committees, said congressional rules prevented the proposed bill from including certain changes, such as allowing health insurance to be sold across state lines and lowering drug costs. More action would be needed, he added but gave no other detail. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey)

