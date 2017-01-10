FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.S. House speaker: Obamacare repeal to have transition time, replacement
January 10, 2017 / 3:36 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. House speaker: Obamacare repeal to have transition time, replacement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. House Republicans' efforts to repeal Obamacare will include a "stable transition period" as well as a plan to replace President Barack Obama's signature health care law, House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters on Tuesday.

Ryan, speaking at a press conference, said House lawmakers will pass whatever they can on a health care replacement plan through the reconciliation and budget bill, then use a regular legislative process for additional measures. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Writing by Susan Heavey)

