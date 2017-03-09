WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan
on Thursday urged fellow Republicans to back the party's
healthcare bill, promising additional actions to address
conservatives' concerns while allowing "tweaks" to the current
measure.
"This is the closest we've been to repealing and replacing
Obamacare and ... it's the closest we will ever get to repealing
and replacing Obamacare," Ryan told a news conference, adding
that additional health-related legislation will move separately.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Yasmeen Abutaleb; Writing by
Susan Heavey)