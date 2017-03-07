Speaker Ryan says Republican healthcare plan will pass U.S. House

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he believes there is enough support in the House of Representatives to pass the Republican healthcare plan, which has been criticized by some conservative groups and members of Congress.

"This is the beginning of the legislative process ... we'll have 218 when this thing comes to the floor (of the House), I can guarantee you that," Ryan said, referring to the 218 votes needed to pass legislation in the Republican-controlled House.