WASHINGTON, March 22 A spokesman for Senate
Democratic leader Charles Schumer said on Wednesday a proposal
to add a provision to a Republican healthcare bill repealing
essential Obamacare benefits would violate reconciliation rules
and thus require 60 votes to pass the chamber.
"Repealing the essential health benefits provisions under
the Affordable Care Act is a policy change, not budgetary, and
thus violates the Byrd Rule," Schumer's spokesman, Matt House,
said in a statement.
"It will require 60 votes to repeal these protections, and
the votes just aren’t there in the Senate,” the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech)