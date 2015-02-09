U.S. government says Obamacare subsidies averaging $268/month

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Obama administration said on Monday that 2015 Obamacare subsidies are averaging $268 a month for people in 37 states who have qualified for federal assistance to help with premiums through the website, HealthCare.gov.

The data release, which came less than a week before the Feb. 15 close of open enrollment for private health coverage, said the subsidies had reduced average monthly premiums to $105 as of Jan. 30, for 6.5 million people who qualified through the federal website. Without subsidies, average Obamacare premiums available through HealthCare.gov stand at $375 a month.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says that about 7.5 million Americans have signed up for 2015 health coverage through HealthCare.gov so far. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Sandra Maler)