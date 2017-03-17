Republican lawmakers: health plan tax credit changes likely to help seniors

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Republicans' proposed healthcare plan to unravel Obamacare likely will be changed to adjust its tax credits to help older Americans buy health insurance coverage, two Republican lawmakers said on Friday.

House Budget Committee Chairman Diane Black said it was very likely there would be such changes to do more for older, lower-income people. U.S. Representative Tom Cole said House Speaker Paul Ryan earlier on Friday had "pretty much committed" to altering the plan's tax credits to help older Americans.