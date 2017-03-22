U.S. House Appropriations chairman opposes healthcare bill
WASHINGTON The Republican chairman of the House Appropriations Committee said on Friday he could not support the healthcare bill, a major blow to Republican efforts to pass the legislation.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to say what steps he would take if Republican leaders' proposed legislation to dismantle Obamacare failed to pass the House of Representatives.
Asked whether he will keep pushing the bill aimed at replacing former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act if a vote on the replacement fails, Trump told reporters: "We'll see what happens."
Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday it would invest $850 million in its U.S. operations this year, and the drugmaker signaled it would be willing to spend more if the Trump administration were to overhaul tax laws.