5 months ago
Trump says Republican health plan will offer Americans choice, lower prices
March 13, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 5 months ago

Trump says Republican health plan will offer Americans choice, lower prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that under the Republican health insurance proposal to replace Obamacare Americans will be able to pick the coverage plan and the doctors they want.

"We are not going to have one-size-fits-all," Trump said at a White House meeting with a number of people dissatisfied with Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, adding that it would take a year or two for coverage prices to go down. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

