WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Tuesday that he believes Republican Senator Rand Paul, a vocal critic of the Republican healthcare plan, will change his mind and support the proposal.

"I feel sure that my friend @RandPaul will come along with the new and great health care program because he knows Obamacare is a disaster!" Trump tweeted. (Reporting by Eric Beech)