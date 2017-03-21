FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says he wants provision to lower drug costs in Republican bill
March 21, 2017 / 12:32 AM / 5 months ago

Trump says he wants provision to lower drug costs in Republican bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 20 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that he wants to add a provision to the Republican healthcare plan that would lower prescription drug costs through a "competitive bidding process."

"We're going to have a great competitive bidding process. Medicine prices will be coming way down," Trump told a rally.

"We're trying to add it to this bill and if we can't, we'll have it right after," he said, referring to Republican legislation to replace Obamacare that is due to be voted on in the House of Representatives as early as Thursday. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)

