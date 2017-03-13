FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
White House rejects report critical of Republican health plan
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 5 months ago

White House rejects report critical of Republican health plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's administration on Monday rejected a report by the U.S. Congressional Budget Office that concluded millions of Americans would lose health insurance under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare.

U.S. health secretary Tom Price told reporters at the White House that the administration strenuously disagreed with the report, which he said did not look at the full Republican plan and did not take into account regulatory reforms and other efforts to reform healthcare. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Eric Walsh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

