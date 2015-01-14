U.S. gov't puts Obamacare enrollment at 6.8 mln through Jan. 9

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Obama administration said on Wednesday that enrollment in 2015 private health insurance in the federal government’s Obamacare insurance marketplaces reached 6.8 million people by Jan. 9.

The total includes 163,050 people who were enrolled during the week of Jan. 3 to Jan. 9. It also reflects people who selected plans or were automatically enrolled through the federal exchange, which serves 36 states. But the data does not include enrollment totals for exchanges operated by the remaining 14 states and the District of Columbia.

The three-month open enrollment period for 2015 began on Nov. 15, 2014, and will end next month on Feb. 15. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Susan Heavey)