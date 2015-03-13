Ocwen must face claims it wrongly denied mortgage help - ruling

(Reuters) - A federal judge has ruled that a class action can go forward accusing Ocwen Loan Servicing and Litton Loan Servicing of consumer fraud for allegedly violating agreements to help homeowners avoid foreclosures during the housing crisis.

Judge Edgardo Ramos in U.S. District Court in Manhattan ruled Wednesday that Ocwen must face breach of contract claims and both servicers must face claims they violated the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DgqX8u