Ocwen must face claims it wrongly denied mortgage help - ruling
March 13, 2015 / 7:47 PM / 3 years ago

Ocwen must face claims it wrongly denied mortgage help - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has ruled that a class action can go forward accusing Ocwen Loan Servicing and Litton Loan Servicing of consumer fraud for allegedly violating agreements to help homeowners avoid foreclosures during the housing crisis.

Judge Edgardo Ramos in U.S. District Court in Manhattan ruled Wednesday that Ocwen must face breach of contract claims and both servicers must face claims they violated the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act.

