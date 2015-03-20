FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ocwen settles class action over mortgage interest tax breaks
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 20, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Ocwen settles class action over mortgage interest tax breaks

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ocwen Loan Servicing has agreed in principle to settle a nationwide class action accusing it of causing homeowners to lose valuable tax breaks by misreporting mortgage interest to U.S. tax authorities, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

“If the deal goes through, it will be very good for the class,” plaintiffs’ lawyer David Vendler at Morris Polich & Purdy said in an emailed message. Ocwen is represented by lawyers at Greenberg Traurig. A spokesman for Ocwen declined comment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EAanhG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.