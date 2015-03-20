Ocwen settles class action over mortgage interest tax breaks

(Reuters) - Ocwen Loan Servicing has agreed in principle to settle a nationwide class action accusing it of causing homeowners to lose valuable tax breaks by misreporting mortgage interest to U.S. tax authorities, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

“If the deal goes through, it will be very good for the class,” plaintiffs’ lawyer David Vendler at Morris Polich & Purdy said in an emailed message. Ocwen is represented by lawyers at Greenberg Traurig. A spokesman for Ocwen declined comment.

