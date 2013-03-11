FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vehicle in crash that killed 6 Ohio teens reported stolen
March 11, 2013 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

Vehicle in crash that killed 6 Ohio teens reported stolen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - A sport utility vehicle involved in a deadly crash in Ohio over the weekend that killed six teenagers was reported stolen after the accident, police said on Monday.

The vehicle’s owner filed the theft report after meeting with troopers investigating the crash, an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokeswoman said. The spokeswoman gave no further details.

Eight teenagers were riding in the vehicle early on Sunday in Warren, Ohio, about 60 miles (100 km) east of Cleveland, when it hit a guardrail, flipped and landed upside down in a pond.

The six dead teens ranged in age from 14 to 19 years old, according to the highway patrol, which continues to investigate the accident. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Lisa Shumaker)

