FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. government settles with Ohio newspaper over detention of journalists
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
March 6, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. government settles with Ohio newspaper over detention of journalists

Curtis Skinner

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. government agreed to pay an Ohio newspaper $18,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by the organization after a reporter and a photographer were detained after taking photos of a tank manufacturing plant.

Toledo Blade reporter Tyrel Linkhorn and photographer Jetta Fraser were detained and had their equipment confiscated on last March by armed military police after Fraser took pictures from the road of the Lima Army Tank Plant, the complaint said.

The suit added that the guards handcuffed Fraser and repeatedly referred to her as a man, and when she objected one of the guards said, “You say you are a female, I‘m going to go under your bra.”

The pictures were destroyed while their equipment was in the government’s possession, the complaint said. The government admitted no liability or fault in the incident, according to the settlement document.

“The harassment and detention of The Blade’s reporter and photographer, the confiscation of their equipment, and the brazen destruction of lawful photographs cannot be justified by a claim of military authority or by the supposed imperatives of the national security state,” said Toledo Blade attorney Fritz Byers, according to the paper.

“The Blade is pleased with this resolution of the crucial First Amendment issues at stake in this matter,” Byers added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.