One dead following officer-involved shooting at Ohio airport -media report
#Media News
January 7, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

One dead following officer-involved shooting at Ohio airport -media report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - One person was killed in a shooting involving a police officer at Port Columbus International Airport in Ohio’s state capitol on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

The local NBC television affiliate, citing the Fraternal Order of Police, said the shooting happened in the departures area on the second floor.

The shooting could not immediately be confirmed but the airport tweeted that officials were responding to a “public safety matter” and that flights were operating normally. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
