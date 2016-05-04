FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Astenbeck commodities fund up 17.35 pct in April, up 18.45 pct for year
May 4, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Astenbeck Capital Management LLC’s Commodities Fund II was up 17.35 percent in April, putting it ahead 18.45 percent year-to-date, according to an investor letter obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

The gain, the second consecutive monthly rise recorded this year, come after losses in January and February, the letter said.

Astenbeck has $2.4 billion under management, including about $1.5 billion in the fund, according to an executive summary. That is up from a total of $2.1 billion in March, with $1.3 billion in the fund. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Writing by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

