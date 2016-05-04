UPDATE 1-Astenbeck commodities fund up 17.35 pct in April, up 18.45 pct for year

(Adds background from letter, paragraphs 3-7)

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Astenbeck Capital Management LLC’s Commodities Fund II was up 17.35 percent in April, putting it ahead 18.45 percent year-to-date, according to an investor letter obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

The gain, the second consecutive monthly rise recorded this year, come after losses in January and February, the letter said.

The Southport, Connecticut-based fund said that while oil prices climbed some 20 percent last month, the upward move was a combination of macroeconomic factors along with improvements in underlying fundamentals.

“The supply excess that has plagued the market since the middle of 2014 is now disappearing,” Andrew J. Hall, chairman and chief executive, said in the letter dated May 2.

He added that demand in the second half of the year should “comfortably” exceed supply and commercial oil inventories will start falling at an accelerated pace.

Astenbeck has $2.4 billion under management, including about $1.5 billion in the fund, according to an executive summary. That is up from a total of $2.1 billion in March, with $1.3 billion in the fund.

