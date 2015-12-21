FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Oil collapse spurs budget shortfalls in U.S. oil states -Moody's
#Energy
December 21, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Oil collapse spurs budget shortfalls in U.S. oil states -Moody's

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details of oil price decline, table on state credit
characteristics)
    NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Lower tax revenues because of
job losses in energy and related sectors due to the collapse in
oil prices will hit the budgets of oil-producing states through
the remainder of this fiscal year and next, Moody's Investors
Service said on Monday.
    Moody's comments came after Oklahoma revised down its
revenue projections last Tuesday for the remainder of the
current fiscal year by $444 million, or 8 percent, and by 13
percent for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.
    The price of U.S. crude has fallen to its lowest
level in seven years at just over $34 per barrel. The price has
fallen nearly 70 percent over the last 18 months. 
    Moody's analysts expect to see a similar dynamic to Oklahoma
in Alaska, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Dakota and Texas, with
those states having to dip into budget reserves to meet
shortfalls.
    New Mexico, North Dakota, and Texas are more insulated than
Alaska and Louisiana from the fall in oil prices because their
economies are more diversified and they have substantial
reserves, Moody's noted. 
    Below is a table provided by Moody's that outlines the
credit characteristics of the six big U.S. oil producing states.
        
               Budget        Financial    Ability    Industrial
               reliance on   reserves to  to raise   diversity
               oil revenues  operating    revenues   
                             revenues                
 Alaska             89%         353.2%    Average       0.19
 Louisiana          16%           4.0%    Below         0.66
                                          Average    
 New Mexico         19%          11.7%    Average       0.70
 North Dakota        6%          51.3%    Average       0.44
 Oklahoma            4%           5.3%    Below         0.68
                                          Average    
 Texas              11%          19.3%    Above         0.85
                                          Average    
 
 (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Dan Grebler and Paul
Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
