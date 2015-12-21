UPDATE 1-Oil collapse spurs budget shortfalls in U.S. oil states -Moody's

(Adds details of oil price decline, table on state credit characteristics) NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Lower tax revenues because of job losses in energy and related sectors due to the collapse in oil prices will hit the budgets of oil-producing states through the remainder of this fiscal year and next, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday. Moody's comments came after Oklahoma revised down its revenue projections last Tuesday for the remainder of the current fiscal year by $444 million, or 8 percent, and by 13 percent for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1. The price of U.S. crude has fallen to its lowest level in seven years at just over $34 per barrel. The price has fallen nearly 70 percent over the last 18 months. Moody's analysts expect to see a similar dynamic to Oklahoma in Alaska, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Dakota and Texas, with those states having to dip into budget reserves to meet shortfalls. New Mexico, North Dakota, and Texas are more insulated than Alaska and Louisiana from the fall in oil prices because their economies are more diversified and they have substantial reserves, Moody's noted. Below is a table provided by Moody's that outlines the credit characteristics of the six big U.S. oil producing states. Budget Financial Ability Industrial reliance on reserves to to raise diversity oil revenues operating revenues revenues Alaska 89% 353.2% Average 0.19 Louisiana 16% 4.0% Below 0.66 Average New Mexico 19% 11.7% Average 0.70 North Dakota 6% 51.3% Average 0.44 Oklahoma 4% 5.3% Below 0.68 Average Texas 11% 19.3% Above 0.85 Average (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Dan Grebler and Paul Simao)