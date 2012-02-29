FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-US Dec oil demand down almost 5 pct from yr ago-EIA
#Credit RSS
February 29, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 2-US Dec oil demand down almost 5 pct from yr ago-EIA

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* December oil demand revised up 1.25 percent
    * Gasoline demand revised down 0.62 pct
    * Distillate demand down 9.4 pct from year ago

 (Recasts, adds details)	
    By Ayesha Rascoe	
    WASHINGTON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S. oil demand in December was
stronger than expected but remained down significantly from a year earlier, the
Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.	
    December oil consumption was 1.25 percent higher than the EIA's previous
projection, hitting 18.738 million bpd for the month.	
    Petroleum use was still down nearly 5 percent compared to a year ago, a
smaller drop than the 6.16 percent year-on-year decrease initially projected.	
    The American Petroleum Institute's demand figure for the month was lower at
18.565 million bpd.	
    Gasoline consumption was revised down 0.62 percent to 8.659 million bpd, the
lowest level for the month since 2001.	
    After showing strength for most of 2011, demand for distillate also dropped
to its lowest level for December in 10 years. With consumption falling to 3.782
million bpd, distillate demand was down 9.43 percent from a year earlier.	
    Below is a chart comparing the EIA's final monthly demand numbers with the
agency's previous weekly demand estimates and final year-ago numbers. 	
    	
    	
                      EIA Monthly Demand Data	
                  (In millions of barrels per day)	
                                    **********Change vs*********	
 Product          Dec      Prev est   Prev    Yr Ago  Yr ago pct
                           for Dec     Est            
 Gasoline        8.659      8.713    -0.62%    8.911  -2.83%
 Distillate      3.782      3.880    -2.53%    4.176  -9.43%
 Jet Fuel        1.354      1.404    -3.56%    1.383  -2.10%
 Residual        0.519      0.524    -0.95%    0.525  -1.14%
 Total          18.738     18.507     1.25%   19.722  -4.99%
 	
    *This chart compares the latest monthly EIA petroleum supply report with the
previous weekly report and final year ago numbers. The EIA's monthly report
always differs from the  weekly report as the monthly reflects data supplied
from all U.S. energy companies, while the weekly report surveys the biggest
companies representing about 90 percent of the market. The total demand number
reflects many petroleum products beyond gasoline, distillate, jet fuel and
residual fuel listed  in the table.	
    	
NOTE-U.S. year-on-year oil demand changes:	
 	
Nov 2011   -1.3 pct	
Oct 2011   -2.2 pct	
Sept 2011  -3.3 pct	
Aug 2011   -2.6 pct	
July 2011  -4.0 pct	
June 2011  -1.3 pct	
May 2011   -2.7 pct	
April 2011 -2.3 pct	
March 2011  0.9 pct	
Feb 2011    0.1 pct   	
	
*A copy of this report is available at: r.reuters.com/pyt75s	
	
 (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and David Gregorio)

