BNSF train carrying oil derails in Seattle - local media
July 24, 2014

BNSF train carrying oil derails in Seattle - local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train carrying crude oil derailed in Seattle on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of a spill or injury, according to local television stations.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe, owned by Berkshire Hathaway , was not immediately available for comment, but was cited in media reports as saying the train was carrying oil and that the cause of the accident was being investigated. (Reporting by Edward McAllister in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
