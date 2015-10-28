FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crude stocks rise as distillate declines more than expected - EIA
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Crude stocks rise as distillate declines more than expected - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week, while gasoline stocks and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 3.4 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 3.4 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 785,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 271,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.2 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 817,000 barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.7 million barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 417,000 barrels per day. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.