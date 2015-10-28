UPDATE 1-U.S. crude stocks build; product drawdown supports market

(Adds analyst comment, crude futures prices)

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell more than expected, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday, boosting the oil futures markets.

Crude inventories rose 3.4 million barrels to 479.96 million in the week to Oct. 23, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 3.4 million barrels.

The build recorded by the EIA was less than the 4.1-million-barrel build posted on Tuesday by industry group the American Petroleum Institute.

“Another spectacular, large crude oil inventory build seemed to get priced into the market, and all we got was a merely large one,” said John Kilduff, partner, Again Capital LLC in New York.

Crude and refined products futures extended their rallies after the EIA report.

U.S. December crude was up $2.30 at $45.50 a barrel at 11:20 a.m. EDT (1520 GMT), having traded from $43.06 to $45.97.

Brent December crude was up $2.09 at $48.90, after trading from $46.61 to $49.23.

Front-month November RBOB gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures also were up over 5 percent ahead of contract expirations on Friday.

“The draw down in distillates and gasoline inventories bested expectations by a decent amount, helping to color the report bullish,” Kilduff said.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 785,000 barrels, EIA said.

The EIA’s data showed that big crude oil builds in the Gulf Coast and West Coast regions offset a drop of 2.3 million barrels on the East Coast.

Refinery crude runs rose by 271,000 barrels per day (bpd), EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.2 percentage points to 87.6 percent of capacity.

Gasoline stocks fell 1.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 817,000-barrel drop.

The Midwest’s gasoline inventories fell 1.8 million barrels. Stocks were higher in the East Coast and Gulf Coast regions.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 3 million barrels, the EIA data showed, versus expectations for a 1.7 million-barrel drop.

U.S. East Coast distillate stocks had the biggest regional drop, falling 1.8 million barrels, with the Gulf Coast’s inventories down 1.6 million.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 417,000 bpd to 6.5 million bpd.