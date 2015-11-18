FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 18, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. crude stocks inch up; imports drop and refiners run harder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. crude stocks nudged higher last week even as imports fell and refiners ran even harder, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 252,000 barrels to 487.3 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 1.9 million barrels. Eight straight weekly increases have boosted stockpiles to within a hair of their modern-day record 490.9 million barrels in April.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.495 million barrels to 56.9 million barrels, EIA said, a second consecutive increase. Stocks hit a record 62 million barrels in April.

Refinery crude runs rose by 137,000 barrels per day to 16.08 million barrels per day, EIA data showed, with plants continuing to run at their fastest rate on record for this time of year. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.8 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.0 million barrels, breaking a string of declines, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 367,000 barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 791,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 533,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed. Still, they remained at their highest for this time of year since 2010.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 409,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff)

