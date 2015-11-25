FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude stocks rise, gasoline inventories exceed expectations - EIA
November 25, 2015

U.S. crude stocks rise, gasoline inventories exceed expectations - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose less than expected last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories also increased, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 1.2 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.744 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 304,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.7 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 2.5 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 938,000 barrels gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.0 million barrels, versus expectations for a 417,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 424,000 barrels per day. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)

