UPDATE 1-U.S. crude stocks climb for 10th straight week - EIA

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stocks rose for the tenth straight week last week as imports increased, while gasoline and distillate inventories also moved higher as refinery runs jumped, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose 1.2 million barrels in the week to Nov. 27, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 471,000 barrels. Imports rose 414,000 barrels per day.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude futures rose 428,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs were 423,000 bpd higher as utilization rates rose 2.5 percentage points to 94.5 percent of capacity.

“It’s a well-supplied market when refinery utilization rebounds by 2.5 percent, and we still see a solid build in crude inventories,” said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at consultancy Clipper Data.

U.S. crude futures, down 50 cents at $41.31 per barrel before the report, extended losses on the data and were trading at $40.90 by 11:09 EST (1609 GMT).

Gasoline stocks rose 135,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 million-barrel gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 3.1 million barrels, head of expectations for a 326,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed.

Gasoline demand over the past four weeks fell 0.6 percent to 9.16 million bpd versus a year ago, while distillate demand dropped 0.9 percent to 3.83 million bpd.