December 9, 2015 / 3:38 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. oil stocks fall for first time since September - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell last week, breaking a streak of builds, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 252,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 423,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 151,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.4 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 786,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million barrels gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.5-million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 274,000 barrels per day. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)

