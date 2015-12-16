UPDATE 1-U.S. crude stocks rise unexpectedly on strong imports -EIA

(New throughout, adds details, price reaction)

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week on strong volumes of imports into the U.S. Gulf Coast, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday, surprising analysts who expected inventories to decline.

Total crude inventories rose by 4.8 million barrels in the latest week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 1.4 million barrels.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 291,000 barrels per day to 7.87 million bpd, the highest level in a year, driven by a large increase in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The move surprised some market participants, given typical draws seen due to year-end taxes.

“This data is decidedly bearish as crude stocks now sit at record levels for this time of year and just off the all-time high,” said Chris Jarvis, an analyst at energy consultancy Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.

Jarvis noted that an expected U.S. interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve should support a strong U.S. dollar, so “energy prices will likely stay under pressure.”

Traders sold off U.S. crude futures immediately after the data, with prices sliding nearly 2.4 percent, or 87 cents, after 20 minutes.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 607,000 barrels to 60.1 million barrels, EIA data showed, just 2.2 million barrels shy of its record high.

Refinery crude runs fell by 41,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.2 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.7 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2 million barrels gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.2 million barrels increase, the EIA data showed. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Barani Krishnan and Catherine Ngai; Editing by David Gregorio)