U.S. gasoline stocks surge most since 1993; oil inventories fall - EIA

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell unexpectedly last week and gasoline stocks surged the most since 1993, while distillate inventories rose more than expected, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Gasoline stocks rose by 10.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.3 million barrels gain. That sent futures for gasoline blendstock to the lowest since 2009.

Crude inventories fell by 5.1 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 439,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 917,000 barrels, to a fresh record high, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 65,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.1 percentage points.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 6.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.0-million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 382,000 barrels per day.