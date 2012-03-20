FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi oil move a "constructive signal" - Geithner
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 6 years

Saudi oil move a "constructive signal" - Geithner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on T uesday welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision to fill any oil supply gap created by the loss of Iranian oil.

“I want to welcome very much the statements made by the Saudi authorities over the last couple of days that they will take further action to increase the supply of oil in global markets,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said.

“A very constructive signal,” he told a U.S. House of Representatives F inancial Services Committee hearing to examine the state of the global financial system.

Pending U.S. sanctions and a European oil embargo on Iranian oil have pushed the price of crude above $120 a barrel. Western sanctions are aimed at cutting Iran off from the global financial system in an attempt to curb its nuclear ambitions.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.