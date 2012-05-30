US crude oil imports fall in March from yr earlier

* US crude imports post second drop since Oct * Canada top foreign supplier to US, Saudi Arabia second WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil imports fell in March, dropping 266,000 barrels per day from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude imports averaged 8.767 million bpd in March, the second year-over-year drop since October. The drop coincided with a larger-than-expected decrease in March oil demand, with consumption down 6.38 percent from a year earlier. Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier in March, exporting 2.463 million bpd, up 312,000 bpd from a year earlier. Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the United States during the month, exporting 1.372 million bpd, up 265,000 bpd from last year. Crude Oil Imports (Top 15 countries) Mar-12 Feb-12 YTD 2012 Mar-11 YTD 2011 CANADA 2,463 2,517 2,479 2,151 2,163 SAUDI ARABIA 1,372 1,407 1,401 1,107 1,107 MEXICO 949 1,009 984 1,186 1,138 VENEZUELA 936 890 835 957 930 KUWAIT 460 252 357 161 143 COLOMBIA 423 445 423 363 284 IRAQ 386 271 351 382 375 BRAZIL 344 281 312 158 198 NIGERIA 337 352 380 840 918 ALGERIA 184 126 141 268 265 ECUADOR 174 238 169 142 186 ANGOLA 170 223 248 261 302 RUSSIA 88 32 83 314 174 AZERBAIJAN 67 36 34 17 29 CAMEROON 61 62 62 30 21