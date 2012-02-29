U.S. crude oil imports up slightly in Dec-EIA

* Crude oil imports averaged 8.716 mln in Dec * Canada exports to U.S. up 350,000 bpd By Ayesha Rascoe WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil imports rose for the third consecutive month in December, increasing a slight 21,000 bpd from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude imports averaged 8.716 million bpd in December, nearly unchanged from the from the 8.695 million bpd imported during the month in 2010. The rise in imports coincided with a smaller-than-expected decrease in December oil demand, with consumption still down nearly 5 percent from a year ago. Canada remained America's biggest foreign supplier during December, exporting 2.436 million bpd, up 350,000 bpd from a year ago. Saudi Arabia was the second-largest U.S. oil supplier in December, exporting 1.293 million bpd, up 217,000 bpd from last year. Crude Oil Imports (Top 15 Countries) (thousand barrels per day) Country Dec-11 Nov-11 YTD 2011 Dec-10 YTD 2010 CANADA 2,436 2,361 2,207 2,086 1,970 SAUDI ARABIA 1,293 1,203 1,186 1,076 1,082 MEXICO 945 1,157 1,100 1,223 1,152 VENEZUELA 810 707 868 825 912 NIGERIA 498 655 767 1,024 983 COLOMBIA 458 379 387 220 338 BRAZIL 389 201 231 271 255 IRAQ 380 395 460 336 415 ANGOLA 357 343 335 307 383 KUWAIT 231 299 191 125 195 RUSSIA 165 311 256 202 269 ALGERIA 141 82 177 262 328 ECUADOR 106 176 190 192 210 UNITED KINGDOM 64 18 36 124 120 OMAN 53 42 41 0 12 Total Imports of Petroleum (Top 15 Countries) (thousand barrels per day) Country Dec-11 Nov-11 YTD 2011 Dec-10 YTD 2010 CANADA 2,932 2,815 2,706 2,736 2,535 SAUDI ARABIA 1,310 1,222 1,195 1,093 1,096 MEXICO 1,064 1,256 1,205 1,365 1,284 VENEZUELA 860 764 944 917 988 RUSSIA 552 737 621 514 612 NIGERIA 534 703 817 1,070 1,023 COLOMBIA 508 424 422 231 365 BRAZIL 404 234 249 295 272 IRAQ 380 395 460 336 415 ANGOLA 357 355 346 319 393 ALGERIA 297 260 358 484 510 KUWAIT 231 302 191 125 197 VIRGIN ISLANDS 214 177 187 191 253 UNITED KINGDOM 162 125 158 236 256 ECUADOR 106 181 192 192 212 Note: The data in the tables above exclude oil imports into the U.S. territories. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)