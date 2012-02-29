FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude oil imports up slightly in Dec-EIA
#Energy
February 29, 2012 / 11:26 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. crude oil imports up slightly in Dec-EIA

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Crude oil imports averaged 8.716 mln in Dec
    * Canada exports to U.S. up 350,000 bpd

    By Ayesha Rascoe	
    WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil imports
rose for the third consecutive month in December, increasing a
slight 21,000 bpd from a year earlier, the Energy Information
Administration said on Wednesday.	
    Crude imports averaged 8.716 million bpd in December, nearly
unchanged from the from the 8.695 million bpd imported during
the month in 2010.	
     The rise in imports coincided with a smaller-than-expected
decrease in December oil demand, with consumption still down
nearly 5 percent from a year ago. 	
    Canada remained America's biggest foreign supplier during
December, exporting 2.436 million bpd, up 350,000 bpd from a
year ago.	
    Saudi Arabia was the second-largest U.S. oil supplier in
December, exporting 1.293 million bpd, up 217,000 bpd from last
year. 	
   	
          Crude Oil Imports (Top 15 Countries)
             (thousand barrels per day)
 Country         Dec-11  Nov-11  YTD 2011  Dec-10  YTD 2010
 CANADA          2,436   2,361   2,207     2,086   1,970
 SAUDI ARABIA    1,293   1,203   1,186     1,076   1,082
 MEXICO          945     1,157   1,100     1,223   1,152
 VENEZUELA       810     707     868       825     912
 NIGERIA         498     655     767       1,024   983
 COLOMBIA        458     379     387       220     338
 BRAZIL          389     201     231       271     255
 IRAQ            380     395     460       336     415
 ANGOLA          357     343     335       307     383
 KUWAIT          231     299     191       125     195
 RUSSIA          165     311     256       202     269
 ALGERIA         141     82      177       262     328
 ECUADOR         106     176     190       192     210
 UNITED KINGDOM  64      18      36        124     120
 OMAN            53      42      41        0       12
 	
 	
     Total Imports of Petroleum (Top 15 Countries) 
              (thousand barrels per day)
 Country         Dec-11  Nov-11  YTD 2011  Dec-10  YTD 2010
 CANADA          2,932   2,815   2,706     2,736   2,535
 SAUDI ARABIA    1,310   1,222   1,195     1,093   1,096
 MEXICO          1,064   1,256   1,205     1,365   1,284
 VENEZUELA       860     764     944       917     988
 RUSSIA          552     737     621       514     612
 NIGERIA         534     703     817       1,070   1,023
 COLOMBIA        508     424     422       231     365
 BRAZIL          404     234     249       295     272
 IRAQ            380     395     460       336     415
 ANGOLA          357     355     346       319     393
 ALGERIA         297     260     358       484     510
 KUWAIT          231     302     191       125     197
 VIRGIN ISLANDS  214     177     187       191     253
 UNITED KINGDOM  162     125     158       236     256
 ECUADOR         106     181     192       192     212
  	
     Note: The data in the tables above exclude oil imports into
the U.S. territories.   	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

