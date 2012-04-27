FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. oil imports rise in February-EIA
April 27, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. oil imports rise in February-EIA

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Ayesha Rascoe	
    WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil imports rose for the fourth time in five
months in February, climbing 545,000 barrels per day from a year earlier, the Energy Information
Administration said on Friday.	
    Crude imports averaged 8.558 million bpd in February. Excluding a drop last month, the
United States has imported more oil every month since October when compared to a year ago.	
    The rise in imports coincided with a much smaller-than-expected decrease in February oil
demand, with consumption down just 0.72 percent from a year ago. 	
    Canada remained America's biggest foreign supplier in February, exporting 2.517 million bpd,
up 324,000 bpd from a year ago.	
    Saudi Arabia was the second largest oil supplier for the United States during the month,
exporting 1.407 million bpd, up 293,000 bpd from last year.	
	
                   Crude Oil Imports (Top 15 Countries)	

Country     Feb-12     Jan-12   YTD 2012   Feb-11    YTD 2011	
CANADA            2,517            2,459         2,487     2,193     2,170	
SAUDI ARABIA     1,407            1,423         1,415     1,114        1,106	
MEXICO            1,009              995         1,002        998     1,112	
VENEZUELA       890              683           783        878       916	
COLOMBIA       445              403           423        175         242	
NIGERIA       352              449       402        948         958	
BRAZIL              281              309      295        175         219	
IRAQ              271              390           333        263         372	
KUWAIT              252              352           303        118       133	
ECUADOR       238              100           166        242       209	
ANGOLA              223              349           288        357       323	
ALGERIA       126              113           119        138       264	
CAMEROON        62               61            62          0        16	
NORWAY           60                0            29         21        10	
EQUATORIAL 	
GUINEA              50               51      51         52        41	
        	
Note: The data in the tables above exclude oil imports into the U.S. territories.

