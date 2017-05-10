FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. customs agency withdraws Obama-proposed changes to Jones Act
#Energy
May 10, 2017 / 7:33 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. customs agency withdraws Obama-proposed changes to Jones Act

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has withdrawn an Obama-era proposal to modify the Jones Act, which governs shipping, that would have revoked waivers that make it easier for oil and gas operators to skirt restrictions, according to an agency bulletin published Wednesday.

For nearly 40 years the CBP has provided exemptions to the Jones Act, which mandates the use of U.S.-flagged vessels to transport merchandise between U.S. coasts. The exemptions have allowed oil and gas operators to use often cheaper, tax-free, or more readily available foreign flagged vessels. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, Timothy Gardner and Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Leslie Adler)

