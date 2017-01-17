FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. shale output set to rise in February as prices rise
#Energy
January 17, 2017 / 7:30 PM / in 9 months

U.S. shale output set to rise in February as prices rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil production is expected to rise by 41,000 barrels per day in February to 4.748 million bpd as energy firms boost drilling with crude prices near 18-month highs, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday.

Permian output in West Texas and eastern New Mexico is set to rise by 53,000 bpd to 2.180 million bpd, according to the EIA’s drilling productivity report.

North Dakota’s Bakken oil production was set to drop by 20,000 bpd to 978,000 bpd. Eagle Ford oil output from Texas was set to drop by 3,000 bpd to 1.042 million bpd. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

