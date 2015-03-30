RPT-U.S. oil train traffic mostly from Midwest to East Coast, data shows

(Repeats to widen distribution)

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. oil trains delivered more than 13.5 million barrels of crude oil from the Midwest to the East Coast in January, according to government data that gives a first of its kind snapshot of such shipments.

The data from the Energy Information Administration is the first if its kind from the independent statistics arm of the U.S. Energy Department.

Oil producers in North Dakota have relied on oil trains to reach East Coast refiners eager to process the light, sweet crude from that energy patch.

