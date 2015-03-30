FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-U.S. oil train traffic mostly from Midwest to East Coast, data shows
#Energy
March 30, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-U.S. oil train traffic mostly from Midwest to East Coast, data shows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to widen distribution)

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. oil trains delivered more than 13.5 million barrels of crude oil from the Midwest to the East Coast in January, according to government data that gives a first of its kind snapshot of such shipments.

The data from the Energy Information Administration is the first if its kind from the independent statistics arm of the U.S. Energy Department.

Oil producers in North Dakota have relied on oil trains to reach East Coast refiners eager to process the light, sweet crude from that energy patch.

Link to data: tinyurl.com/nlhsvak (Reporting By Patrick Rucker and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
