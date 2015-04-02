U.S readies emergency oil train safety measures -source

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department is completing work on a package of measures to control oil train dangers before the Obama administration finalizes a national safety plan expected by May, an official with knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.

The measures, which could include emergency orders, safety advisories, or other controls, should be in force within days, said the source who was not authorized to discuss the plans. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Sandra Maler)