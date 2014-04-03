US crude rail cargoes may present "unique hazards" - UN report

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - International rules for handling the kind of oil-by-rail shipments involved in a recent fiery derailments may need to be revised, the United States and Canada said.

A U.N. panel for hazardous material this week said that it accepted a request from the two countries to revisit rules that govern shipping the kinds of fuel produced in energy patches such as North Dakota’s Bakken.

Specifically, the panel will examine whether rules for shipping crude oil properly account for dangerous pressure and volatile gases.

“Unprocessed crude oil may present unique hazards based on the specific gas content, posing different hazards in transport,” the U.N. panel on transporting dangerous goods said in a statement seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Ros Krasny and Bill Trott)