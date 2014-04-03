FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US crude rail cargoes may present "unique hazards" - UN report
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 3, 2014 / 7:46 PM / 3 years ago

US crude rail cargoes may present "unique hazards" - UN report

Patrick Rucker

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - International rules for handling the kind of oil-by-rail shipments involved in a recent fiery derailments may need to be revised, the United States and Canada said.

A U.N. panel for hazardous material this week said that it accepted a request from the two countries to revisit rules that govern shipping the kinds of fuel produced in energy patches such as North Dakota’s Bakken.

Specifically, the panel will examine whether rules for shipping crude oil properly account for dangerous pressure and volatile gases.

“Unprocessed crude oil may present unique hazards based on the specific gas content, posing different hazards in transport,” the U.N. panel on transporting dangerous goods said in a statement seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Ros Krasny and Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.