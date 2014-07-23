FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. proposes new rules for moving crude oil by rail
July 23, 2014

U.S. proposes new rules for moving crude oil by rail

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced a comprehensive set of proposed rules for the safe rail transport of crude oil and certain other flammable materials, including ethanol.

The proposals, which are subject to a 60-day public comment period, include new speed limits and braking controls, enhanced tank car standards, a classification and testing program for gases and liquids.

Regulators also released a report showing that oil from the North Dakota Bakken region “tends to be more volatile and flammable” than other crude oil. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)

